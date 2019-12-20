The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announces the state minimum wage rate for 2020 has been established, according to state law, at $9.45, effective Jan. 1.
All private businesses are required to pay at a minimum, the $9.45 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose gross sales are less than $500,000. Pursuant to Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters Nov. 6, 2018, the minimum wage will increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. Missouri law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate.
Compensation for tipped employees must also total at least $9.45 per hour. Employers are required to pay tipped employees at least 50% of the minimum wage, plus any amount necessary to bring the employee’s total compensation to a minimum of $9.45 per hour.
To learn more about minimum wage and download a copy of the updated poster, visit labor.mo.gov/DLS/MinimumWage.
Additionally, a printable version of the poster along with other required posters for businesses can be found at labor.mo.gov/posters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.