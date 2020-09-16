The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday for regular session in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda, subject to change, includes designating an employee member delegate to attend the annual LAGERS (public employee retirement program) meeting in October. Ballots will be due by 10 a.m. that day.
Also on the agenda, the commission will approve accounts payable, review and consider CARES Act contracts and recognize any guests present.
Commissioners typically meet Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
