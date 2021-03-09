Officials with the Office of U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore, of Missouri’s Western District, report that they have been aware of a number of residents in various parts of the state who have received scam calls that falsely claimed to be from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jefferson City.
In some instances, they say, the caller claimed to be with Cyber Crimes and said the person receiving the call had a phone that was identified as a phone used in a cyber crime.
The public should be on the alert for such calls, and aware that the U.S. Attorney’s Office does not contact the public in this manner.
If anyone receives such a call, they should contact the FBI at 816-512-8200.
