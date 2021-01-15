The Howell County Commission will hold a special session starting at 10 a.m. today, during which it will consider an issue proposed to be placed on the April 6 election ballot.
The meeting will take place in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square. No meeting will be held Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Other items on today’s agenda include a 1 p.m. meeting with County Clerk Kelly Waggoner for a budget hearing in preparation of the 2021 county budget, and a work session in which commissioners will meet with other county officeholders to discuss their budget requests.
The commission will review and consider CARES Act contracts, approve accounts payable and recognize any guests present.
Commissioners typically meet Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
