ARRESTS
Tyler Jay Cook, 20, East James Street, was ticketed and arrested Sept. 21 on South Jackson Street on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Susan Collins, Mtn. View, was arrested at 4:27 a.m. Sunday on East Fifth Street on warrants for charges failure to register a vehicle and failure to show proof of insurance.
Jaren Lucas, Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed at 11:22 a.m. Sunday on East Third Street on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended or revoked, first offense.
TICKETS
Sierra Voyles, 21, Mtn. View, was ticketed Sept. 23 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Joe Willie Perdue, 79, Mtn. View, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Jaime Ball, 39, West Plains, was ticketed Friday on a charge of speeding in a school zone.
Susan Jane Collins, 29, Mtn. View, was ticketed Friday on charges of failure to show proof of insurance and failure to register a vehicle.
Caroline Aguire, 39, Mtn. View, was ticketed Friday on charges of failure to register a vehicle and speeding in a school zone.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Sept. 22, it was reported an officer was dispatched to Fine China for a report of a person causing a disturbance. Officer Stetson Schwien arrived and took a report, later finding the person informing the person they were trespassed from the restaurant.
On Sept. 22, it was reported that a dispatcher was advised of were two people staying at Malone’s Motel. One of the two had active Mtn. View warrants and the second was a registered offender who failed to report living at the motel and is not supposed to be within 1,000 feet of a school.
On Sept. 22, it was reported Officer Trenton Roberts was dispatched to West Plains Bank-Liberty Branch after an alarm on the ATM had been set off. There were no signs of tampering and the officer advised the key holder.
On Sept. 22, Officer Roberts was contacted by a woman asking how to commit a family member for mental evaluation. Information was provided.
On Sept. 22, Officer Roberts was asked to check on a male talking to himself. Roberts spoke with him and he said he would keep it down and go back in his apartment.
On Sept. 22, it was reported an officer assisted emergency medical services on East Fourth Street with a patient asking to go to the stress unit.
On Sept. 23, a call was made to report a suspicious person at The Sale Barn flea market. The person was gone when officers arrived.
On Sept. 23, a caller reported a man in the road at East Fifth Street yelling at himself. The man was gone when officers arrived.
On Sept. 23, a woman called the police department to report a man was trying to get into her house on West Second Street, and that the man lives on East First Street.
On Sept. 23, a caller reported a black Mustang without plates in the Dollar General parking lot. The vehicle was not found when officers arrived.
On Sept. 23, a woman called to report a man was banging on her door in the area of North Plum and Elm streets. An officer spoke with the man who said he delivered packages to the wrong address and was trying to get them back. The packages were found and given back.
On Sept. 23, a man called to report that his wife was taking personal property from the residence. The dispatcher advised it was a civil matter.
On Sept. 23, a woman called to say she was getting her personal property due to a divorce in progress. she asked ask if police could stay until a family member arrived, because she was afraid of her husband.
On, Friday, a blue pickup truck broke down at Highway 64 and Pine Street. Officers assisted the driver with getting out of the road to safety.
On Friday, a wellness check was requested for a girl talking to herself. Officer spoke with her and she was OK.
On Friday, it was reported a fire alarm went off on the 1800 block of McCan Street and was canceled while an officer was en route.
On Saturday, it was reported the department was contacted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for confirmation of a warrant. The warrant was confirmed to be active.
