ARRESTS
Aaron Lane White, 27, was arrested Sept. 11 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Damon James Barnett, 24, was arrested Sept. 12 on a charge of second-degree domestic assault and released on $2,500 bail. Officer Whitley Clark.
Josey Marie Nazarian, 32, was arrested Sept. 12 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,400 bail. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
TICKETS
Sean Aloysius Boyer, 52, was ticketed Sept. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Sgt. Kyle Parrish.
INCIDENTS
At 12:50 a.m. Sept. 7 Officer Clark reported she made a traffic stop on U.S. 63, and marijuana and related paraphernalia were discovered. Tickets for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were issued.
At 1:25 a.m. Sept. 7, officers responded to an alarm at Ranch House Bar and Grill. The building was found to be broken into and items were missing. A suspect was later identified and arrested pending charges. Officer Clark.
At 3:19 a.m. Sept. 7, an employee at Casey's on Preacher Roe Boulevard reported a man had trespassed there. The suspect was later arrested and ticketed on a charge of trespassing. Officer Clark.
A woman reported at 7:04 a.m. Sept. 7 someone took a Confederate flag and pole from the porch of her home on West Fourth Street. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 8:55 a.m. Sept. 7 a neighbor on Washington Avenue repeatedly allowed her dog to run loose, and the dog barked and growled at her daughter. The dog's owner was ticketed on a charge of allowing a dog to run loose. Officer Jones.
At 12:13 p.m. Sept. 7, Cpl. Powell responded to a home on Woods Street regarding a theft report. While there, a woman reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend two days prior and was treated at Ozarks Medical Center the same day. The woman appeared to have a swollen left cheek and two black eyes. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors.
A woman reported at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 7 she believed her wallet was taken from Casey's on Gibson Avenue. She reported she last saw it when she set it down in the store restroom and later, when she contacted the business, no one had turned it in. Officer John Murrell.
A man reported at 1:37 p.m. Sept. 7 he had left his truck parked at Junction 14 Snappy Mart the prior week and now noticed the rear license plate was missing from his vehicle. Officer Murrell.
Officers responded at 2:44 p.m. Sept. 7 to Casey's on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding someone that left the store without paying for items. A suspect has been identified and a probable cause statement will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Reid.
An employee of Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View reported at 1:39 a.m. Sept. 8 a woman had been admitted to the emergency room for treatment of a dog bite. The patient reported she was bitten by a large dog at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, while in West Plains. A Mtn. View officer responded to Mercy St. Francis and collected a written statement from the victim so a report could be filed with the West Plains Police Department. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 6:14 a.m. Sept. 8 to a home on Walker Street after a 911 hang-up call. It was determined a man was experiencing a medical emergency and he was taken to OMC for treatment. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Cpl. Powell reported at 12:29 p.m. Sept. 8 he responded to West Main Street to investigate an assault. A woman reported she had been slapped in the face by her boyfriend's wife, but refused medical treatment at the scene. The alleged victim filed a complaint that was signed by both of the involved parties and a court date was set.
At 12:51 p.m. Sept. 8, the Howell County Sheriff's Department requested digital forensics to be conducted on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation in that jurisdiction. The process was completed and the device and a forensic report were provided to the case agent. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 1:48 p.m. Sept. 8, Cpl. Powell reported he responded to a home on Thayer Avenue regarding a disturbance. A woman stated her brother came to the home and became upset after learning some of his property was gone. She said during the incident her arm had gotten caught in a door and was scratched, and her brother was "getting in her face," but she didn't wish to pursue charges. The case is considered closed.
Officer Clark reported at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 8 officers conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 63 and a driver was ticketed on charges, including driving while suspended.
At 7:43 p.m. Sept. 8, Officer Kevin White reported he investigated a possible ex parte violation and discovered a suspect sent several messages to someone who had an ex parte order against them. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors.
A woman reported at 9:03 p.m. Sept. 8 someone talked her into buying Apple gift cards and giving them the numbers over the phone with a promise she would receive more money for them than she had paid. An unknown suspect stole $400 from the victim. After the suspect told the victim some of the card numbers didn't go through so she would have to get more cards, she decided to report the incident to the police. The case is under investigation. Officer White.
At 9:18 p.m. Sept. 8, Officer Clark responded to a home on East Third Street regarding a report of stolen property. The stolen items have been documented and the incident is under investigation.
At 12:13 a.m. Sept. 9, officers were dispatched to OMC to assist an out-of-state agency by taking custody of evidence until it can be collected. Officer Whitsell.
At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 9, the Howell County Sheriff's Department requested forensics to be conducted on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation. The process was completed and the device and a forensic report was provided to the case agent. Detective Neuschwander.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 4:31 p.m. Sept. 9 he conducted a traffic stop on Kelly Drive at Ginger Drive and the driver was found to have a revoked license. Narcotics were seized after a K9 deployment and the driver was arrested. The incident is under investigation.
At 4:41 p.m. Sept. 9, officers responded to Davidson Street regarding a report of a stolen firearm. Officer Clark.
Officer Justin Brown reported at 3:25 a.m. Sept. 10 he saw a man walking on Oregon Street at Porter Wagoner Boulevard. After speaking with him and conducting a records check, Brown discovered the man had been entered into law enforcement databases as a missing and endangered person out of Washington state. The man was found not to be endangered and the Washington agency cleared its missing person report.
At 10:43 a.m. Sept. 10, Cpl. Powell reported he responded to a home on Walker Street after a 911 call where the line was left open. Powell spoke with a man there who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and made homicidal statements to officers. The man was taken to OMC for evaluation. No charges at this time.
A man reported at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 10 his tires were slashed. The incident is under investigation. Officer Clark.
A woman reported at 11:50 a.m. Sept. 10 had accepted a check for payment of property she sold to someone, then found out it was a fraudulent check. The case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 11:56 Sept. 10 to a home on Harms Street to investigate a possible drug overdose. A woman there was found to be unresponsive but still breathing. She was taken from the scene by ambulance to OMC for treatment. Officer Murrell.
Officers responded at 12:03 p.m. Sept. 10 to U.S. Cellular on Gibson Avenue to investigate a report of counterfeit currency. The case is under investigation. Officer Clark.
An elderly woman reported at 12:34 p.m. Sept. 10 a woman she knows assaulted her by pushing her down. The woman stated she had pain in her left wrist but did not seek treatment. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
At 12:56 p.m. Sept. 10, the Crimes Against Children division of the Arkansas State Police requested assistance in an ongoing investigation. The request was completed and results were submitted to the agency. Detective Neuschwander.
At 2:39 p.m. Sept. 10, officers responded to Davidson Street regarding a possible physical altercation. Allegations were made of possible sexual offenses against a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl. Adults at the scene accused each other of assault and one of the involved parties stated she wished to pursue charges. The allegations of sexual offense are under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
A man reported at 2:48 p.m. Sept. 10 he was a victim of identity theft. Officer Paden Turnbull.
At 4:35 p.m. Sept. 10, a traffic stop was conducted on County Road 1710 at U.S. 63; the driver was ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked and a passenger was arrested on active warrants. A search of the vehicle revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia that were seized. The incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Turnbull reported at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 10 he investigated an accident at Melton Hall parking lot off of Garfield Avenue.
At 6:59 p.m. Sept. 10, it was reported a woman turned in property found at a location on north U.S. 63. The property will be placed into evidence to be destroyed. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
Officer Reid reported at 2:27 a.m. Sept. 11 he saw a man walking at Georgia White Walking Park off of Sixth Street. The man was found to have active city warrants and was arrested.
An employee of Shamrock gas station on St. Louis Street reported at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 11 a woman driving a dark grey van drove off without paying for $33.50 worth of gasoline. Officer Jones.
At 1:47 p.m. Sept. 11, Officer Jones responded to a home on Fifth Street regarding a vehicle that was taken by someone the owner knows without her permission. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen.
At 4:03 p.m. Sept. 11, officers recovered a vehicle reported as stolen from a location on Thornburgh Street. During the investigation suspected controlled substances were located and seized. Suspects in the case were arrested, processed and released. The incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 5:35 p.m. Sept. 11 Officer Turnbull reported an assault involving three juveniles.
