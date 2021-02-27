The Howell County Commission will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Monday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Commissioners are expected to approve an order regarding tax assessment abatements and additions, and renew insurance for the county.
A closed session will be held at 10 a.m. for discussion of a personnel matter.
Also on the agenda, commissioners will review and consider CARES Act contracts, approve accounts payable and recognize guests.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.