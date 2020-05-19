Five people, three from West Plains, suffered moderate injuries in two-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 60 at Skyline DrIVE, in Seymour in Webster County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D.L. Johnson, with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Debra L. Blankenship, 53, of Seymour, and her passenger, Frank L. Merriman, 54, of Elsberry, were head south in a 2004 Ford Excursion that failed to yield and crossed the path of a 2012 Toyota Rav4. The Excursion was hit by the Rav4 and then struck a sign, patrol reported.
There were three occupants in the Toyota, all from West Plains, the driver Gust H. Steckman, 68, Lois C. Steckman, 67, and a 10-year-old girl.
According to the report, Blankenship and Merriman were not wearing seat belts.
The report shows all five were transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. No condition report is available.
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
An Ava man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road A-409, 2 miles south of Smallet in Douglas County.
Sgt. L. S. Elliot, with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Colin M. Lane, 26, was northbound on his 2004 Suzuki DRS RT when IT traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
The report shows Lane was not wearing a helmet.
He was reportedly transported by Cox Health EMS to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. No condition report is available.
WOMAN, 4 GIRLS HURT
A woman and four girls from Alton were injured in a crash at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 160, 10 miles east of Alton in Oregon County.
Tpr. T. D. Pond reported Christina M. Fretwell, 45, of Alton, was eastbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala that traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Two 14-year-old girls, a 12-year-old girl and 9-year-old girl were passengers in Fretwell’s vehicle, according to the report.
The report shows none of the occupants wore seat belts. Serious injuries were reported for Fretwell and moderate injuries were reported for the girls sustained.
Fretwell, one of the 14-year-old girls and the 12-year-old girl were transported by Oregon County emergency medical services to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
The other 14 year-old girl was transported by a private vehicle to OMC..
The 9-year-old girl was taken by a private vehicle to an unknown medical facility. No condition reports are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.