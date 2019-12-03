ARRESTS
Catherine Rachel Gaunt, 32, Nixa, was arrested at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at municipal court on a charge of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and speeding. She was held on $500 bail and released on her own recognizance. Deputy Ashley Haddock.
Douglas Wayne Scott, 56, Springfield, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Greene County Jail on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to register a motor vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. He is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Arthur Lee Castle, 45, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 26 at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail or correctional center and failure to appear on Willow Springs city charges. He is held on $11,423.50 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Austin Leath Velarde, 24, Pomona, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Nov. 26 on N Highway on Branson warrant on a charge of stealing and ticketed on charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Harley Alexander Tibbits, 25, Private Road 410, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Nov. 26 at the probation office on a charge of being a fugitive from out of state. He is held on $50,000 bail. Deputy Caldwell.
Christopher Paul Farrar, 29, Walker Street, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Nov. 26 at the probation office on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $3,500 bail. Deputy Caldwell.
Derek Lance Baldwin, 39, Second Street, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Department of Corrections in Licking on charges of second-degree burglary and stealing and failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport. He is held on $5,500 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Ronald Leslie Becker, 29, Pomona, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Nov. 26 on Lanton Road on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Bruce Collins.
Teresa Ann Stiebs, 55, Pomona, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear. She is held on $700 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Jalen Michael Meadows, 23, South Arkansas Street, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Sunday on North Howell Avenue on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. He was released on $304 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
INCIDENTS
Elinore B. Marquardt, 85, County Road 9790, reported at 9:57 a.m. Nov. 21 someone had attempted to take funds from her old checking account and the bank sent her a notice. Deputy Caldwell.
Douglas Eugene Cotter, 60, U.S. 160, reported at 12:52 p.m. Nov. 21 a 2004 Flagstaff travel trailer valued at $8,500 was stolen from a location off of Highway 142. Deputy Caldwell.
Mary Lewis, 72, County Road 6230, reported at 9:31 a.m. Nov. 25 a set of license plates were stolen or removed from a 2003 Cadillac parked at a property on County Road 6230. A report was generated. Deputy Caldwell.
Tara Green, Caulfield, reported at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 25 she had not seen her daughter, Keirsten Paige Little, 21, Thayer Avenue, since Nov. 23. Green stated she had dropped Little off at a home on Private Road 6640 so she could pick up her dark blue 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. Little is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Her vehicle has a pink skull decal in the back window and chrome wheels. Little has been entered into law enforcement databases as a missing person. Deputy Caldwell.
Mike Woodruff, Mtn. View, reported at 1:27 p.m. Nov. 25 four walnut trees valued at $2,000 were cut on property belonging his two brothers and him off of County Road 3080. Deputy Caldwell.
Richard Dale Alverson, 52, Pottersville, reported at 4:41 p.m. Nov. 25 a firearm was stolen from his home. The case remains under investigation. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Jennifer Sue Houts, 51, KK Highway, reported at 8:01 a.m. Nov. 26 a Stihl MS290 chainsaw and blue Generac generator, total value $840, was stolen from her home. Deputy Caldwell.
Melvin Barton, County Road 3010, reported at 8:54 a.m. Nov. 26 someone knocked over his mailbox stand and stole his rural mailbox, valued at $30. Deputy Caldwell.
Leonard J. Ray, 66, County Road 6330, reported at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 26 his English bulldog was stolen, valued at $5,000. The case remains under investigation. Deputy Boyle.
Mark Marshall, County Road 4700, reported at 6:20 p.m. Thursday someone had cut his barbed wire fence. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Boyle.
At 8:50 a.m. Sunday an employee of Bullseye gas station at Caulfield reported a woman known to business employees had pumped $49.43 worth of gasoline and left without paying for it. Deputy Sortman.
