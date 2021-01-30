INCIDENTS
At 12:53 a.m. Jan. 20, a traffic stop was conducted on St. Louis Street and it was discovered the driver's license was suspended. A citation was issued. Officer Colter Reid.
An employee of Enterprise Rent A Car reported at 8:47 a.m. Jan. 20 that, between Jan. 6 and that day, someone stole a catalytic converter from one of the vehicles belonging to the business. Officer Brad Jones.
A man reported at 10:58 a.m. Jan. 20 a riding lawn mower was stolen from his mother's house on Sixth Street since Jan. 10. The suspect is not known and the incident is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
A woman reported on Jan. 21 her cell phone was lost or stolen on Jan. 18 while she was at Walmart. Officer Murrell.
At 2:18 p.m. Jan. 20, a woman reported someone gained access to her Cash App and stole $3,000. The case is under investigation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 3:22 p.m. Jan. 20, officers were dispatched to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate the thefts of several items. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 3:52 p.m. Jan. 20, a door to a business on Bratton Avenue was seen standing open. A second officer arrived and the building was searched before being secured. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 4:57 p.m. Jan. 20 to a domestic disturbance on Lanton Road. A door had been damaged and the case will be forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 5:40 p.m. Jan. 20, officers investigated a case of bad checks being passed at a business on Court Square. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Jan. 20 to Ridge Crest hotel to investigate suspicious activity. A woman was found to have active city warrants and was arrested. Officer Whitley Clark.
