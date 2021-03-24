Minor injuries were reported for a Houston woman after a crash at 10:50 a.m. Monday on U.S. 63, 5 miles north of Houston, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
CPl. T.L. Brown with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Gwendolyn L. Baker, 50, was northbound in a 2014 Honda Accord that ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.
The report shows Baker, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by Texas County Ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
