INCIDENTS
At 11:24 a.m. Jan. 25, Cpl. Ivie Powell reported he took a report of a runaway youth, at the police department. A woman said her 14-year-old granddaughter had run away from a home on Leyda Street on Jan. 14 while the grandmother was in the hospital, and has not returned home. The incident is under investigation.
Detective Joe Neuschwander reported at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 25 the Houston Police Department requested assistance in conducting a forensic examination on a cellular device as part of an investigation into child molestation. The request was completed and a forensic report was provided to the case agent.
At 11:25 a.m. Jan. 25, Detective Neuschwander reported the Mtn. Grove Police Department requested digital forensics be conducted on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation.
At 1:02 p.m. Jan. 25, a woman reported her cell phone was stolen by someone she knows. Charges were forwarded to the city prosecutor. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 1:23 p.m. Jan. 25 to a home on St. Louis Street to investigate a peace disturbance. A man reported a woman he knows came to his home and threatened to shoot him. Charges were forwarded to the city prosecutor.
Officers were dispatched at 6:31 p.m. Jan. 25 to Rita Place regarding an alleged theft. The case is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 12:19 a.m. Jan. 26, Officer Colter Reid reported he saw a vehicle parked at Georgia White Walking Park off of Sixth Street. During his investigation marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located and seized, and a suspect was ticketed.
At 8:09 a.m. Jan. 26, it was reported a search warrant was executed at a location on South Mumford Avenue in Springfield by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force concerning the sexual exploitation of children. Detective Neuschwander.
At 11:01 a.m. Jan. 26, an investigation was conducted at a home on Westmont Street regarding the possible sexual assault of a child. As a result, three children have been placed with the Children's Division and the matter is under investigation. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 7:46 p.m. Jan. 26, Officer Brent McKemie was dispatched to a location on West Leyda Street to take a youth into custody. The child was transferred to the Ozarks Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
At 1:35 a.m. Jan. 27 officers were dispatched to a home on Monks Street to conduct a well-being check on someone who was possibly in distress. The person was determined to be experiencing a psychiatric issue and taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Officer Colter Reid.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 3:45 a.m. Jan. 27 he saw a woman walking behind a closed business off of Washington Avenue. She was found to have active warrants and placed under arrest.
Officer John Murrell reported at 8:35 a.m. Jan. 27 he spoke with a representative of Oregon-Howell (Koshkonong) School District regarding an assault on Jan. 21. It was determined the incident took place between two students in the West Plains Civic Center parking lot and it is under investigation.
At 1:10 p.m. Jan. 27, Sgt. Kyle Parrish conducted a traffic stop on Joe Jones Boulevard. A man was found to be driving while revoked and he was taken to the police station, ticketed on charges of driving while revoked and failure to provide proof of insurance, and released.
At 2:25 p.m. Jan. 27, Officer John Murrell was advised of a theft from the city jail on Jan. 23. Charges are being forwarded to the city prosecutor.
A man reported at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 27 some of his property was stolen. Officer Whitsell.
At 3:49 p.m. Jan. 27, officers were dispatched to investigate a vehicle parked off of Bruce Smith Parkway that had been reported stolen to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. It was located and returned to the owner, and the investigation by the sheriff's department is ongoing. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers responded at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 28 to the Ozarks Healthcare emergency room to investigate an alleged domestic assault. Charges are pending. Officer Whitley Clark.
While on patrol at 3:02 a.m. Jan. 28, Cpl. Wichowski noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at East Main Plaza. It was determined the occupant had active Texas County warrants and the person was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail.
At 5:28 a.m. Jan. 28, Officer Clark responded to a home on Hammond Mill Street for a report of a man standing outside his home who believed someone was after him. A report was filed for informational purposes only.
Detective Neuschwander reported at 5:44 a.m. Jan. 28 the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Merriam Woods, Taney County, concerning the possible sexual exploitation of children. Two suspects were taken into custody pending formal charges and several items capable of storing digital media were seized as evidence.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported at 4:57 p.m. Jan. 28 he conducted a traffic stop on Girdley Street after observing a vehicle with an expired license plate. The driver was found to have a revoked license and was transported to the police department, ticketed and released.
