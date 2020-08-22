A Texas County woman suffered serious injuries after the ATV she was riding on hit a deer at 12:45 a.m. Friday on Oscar Road, 4 miles west of Licking, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. T.L. Brown with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Jordan C. Black, 39, and passenger Tiffany N. Breeden, 36, both of Licking, were westbound on a Polaris ATV that collided with a deer, traveled off the left side of the road and threw Breeden from the vehicle. Neither person helmets, according to the patrol.
The report shows Breeden was taken by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
No injuries were reported for Black.
