INCIDENTS
On July 8, Officer Timothy Gordon responded to a request for a well-being check on the 700 block of West Fifth Street. He was advised that everything was OK.
Officer Travis Wilbanks was requested to assist the Howell County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a domestic dispute July 8 on W Highway.
Officers received a report of a stolen stimulus check at 3:40 p.m. July 8, from the 600 block of North Elm Street.
Cpl. Trenton Roberts was dispatched to the 500 block of East Third Street regarding an animal complaint. The owner of the animal was contacted and said they would keep the animal restrained and on their property.
A man contacted the police department Thursday regarding a stolen title, and was advised to go and apply for a new title with the Department of Revenue. Cpl. Trenton Roberts.
At 9:52 a.m. Thursday, a report regarding a stolen firearm was made from the 400 block of East James Street.
An animal abuse report was made at 11:03 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 600 block of North maple Street.
Officer Gordon responded Friday to take a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 800 block of East Third Street.
On Friday, the police department was contacted by a man with concerns from a teen boy. He was advised to have the youth contact police if needed. Cpl. Roberts.
Cpl. Roberts reported that on Friday a woman came to the police department to report she was waiting for the father of her child to pick up the child, and he had not shown up. The woman had been waiting well past the ordered time.
A female visited the police department Friday to ask when property is considered abandoned and when it can be disposed of. Cpl. Roberts advised her of what state statute says on the matter.
On Friday, a female visited the police department to be fingerprinted. Cpl. Roberts.
Cpl. Roberts was dispatched to Maple Wood Court Saturday regarding a female who had collapsed and was being given CPR. Upon arrival, she was breathing on her own and being transported by EMS to the hospital.
On Saturday, a man flagged Cpl. Roberts down on Elm Street to ask questions about what information is public regarding past arrests.
Cpl. Roberts was dispatched on Saturday to Anderson Services for a burglar alarm. The building’s doors and windows were secure.
Apple Market grocery story reported a counterfeit bill at 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, a woman contacted the police department with questions about shooting fireworks. Her questions were answered. Cpl. Roberts
On Sunday, a man visited the police department to ask what he could do about an animal causing a nuisance around his home. He was given some suggestions. Cpl. Roberts.
Cpl. Roberts was dispatched Sunday to Malone’s Motel regarding a female having a seizure. Upon his arrival, she was responsive and said she has medication for the seizures and declined medical attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.