The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
County Clerk Kelly Waggoner is expected to present an independent auditor’s report for the time period ending Dec. 19, 2019.
Commissioners will review January general ledger reports, review and consider approval for a grant application for the County Surveyor Remonumentation Program and discuss a grant for generators for the county.
Cares Act contracts will be reviewed and considered, accounts payable approved and guests recognized.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
