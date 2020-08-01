Injuries were reported for two woman, a man and a 16 year-old girl, all from Thayer, after a two-vehicle crash at 8:32 a.m. Monday on Highway 142, 3 miles east of Thayer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. R.T. Rees with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Joesph R. Sacra, 40, and passenger Melissa A. Sacra, 35, were eastbound in a 1998 Ford Taurus when the driver attempted to make a left turn on a hill crest and collided with a westbound 1999 Toyota Camry.
The Toyota was occupied by driver Arana B. Crawford, 22, and a 16-year-old girl. Crawford and the teen were both wearing seat belts, and the occupants of the Ford were not, according to the patrol.
The report shows Crawford suffered moderate injuries. Minor injuries were reported for the other three involved, and all four were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
An Ozark County man suffered moderate injuries in a car crash at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 160, 2 miles west of Tecumseh.
Cpl. N.J. Britt reported Larry L. Sanders, 67, of Isabella, was westbound in a 2005 Lincoln OS that traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned. Sanders was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Sanders was transported by ambulance to OMC.
A Pottersville motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 358, 6 miles west of Pottersville in Ozark County.
Cpl. Britt reported Jason L. Brege, 26, of Pottersville, was westbound on a 2004 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle that met an eastbound 2006 Cadillac CTS on the narrow county road; the two vehicles sideswiped each other.
The Cadillac was driven by Brian O. Richardson, 46, of Willow Springs, who was wearing a seat belt. Brege was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows Brege was transported by Ozark County Ambulance to OMC. No injuries were reported for Richardson.
Cpl. Britt was assisted at the scene by Cpl. J.C. Howell.
