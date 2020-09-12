ARRESTS
Elizabeth Marie Breitweiser, 29, was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of failure to appear and released on $529.50 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Dillon Leedale Stokes, 23, was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of failure to appear and released on $189 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Chelcey Lynn Thompson, 25, was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Christopher J. Orum, 30, was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $100 bail. Officer John Murrell.
Jeri Lyn Turner, 33, was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of failure to appear and ticketed on a charge of failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. She was released on $525 bail. Officer Reid.
Alexzandria Dawn Wenger, 18, was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $500 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Jeremy Wayne George, 35, was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of failure to appear and released on $870 bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Wesley James Floyd Hanger, 20, was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,500 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Andrew Cale Schnurbusch, 18, was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Officer Whitley Clark.
Emani Elizabeth Talton, 20, was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Officer Reid.
Brent Eric Coulsell, 47, was arrested Sunday on a charge of failure to appear and released on $330 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
INCIDENTS
Officer Kevin White reported at 6:54 a.m. Aug. 30 he responded to the alley behind All Pet off of Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate a golf cart located there. It was discovered the cart had been taken from a field house at the West Plains Zizzer Stadium and was the property of the school district. No suspect has been identified and the case is under investigation.
At 7:04 a.m. Aug. 30, officers were dispatched to a home on Davidson Street regarding a domestic disturbance. It was determined the disturbance was verbal and between a man and woman in a romantic relationship. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 1:49 p.m. Aug. 30, officers were called to assist with a stress unit patient who left Ozarks Medical Center without being cleared by a doctor. The patient was located and returned to the hospital. Officer Burnes.
At 12:22 a.m. Aug. 31, Officer Clark reported she responded to the Ridge Crest motel regarding someone trespassing. The suspect was found to have active warrants for probation violation, was arrested and taken to the Howell County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:46 a.m. Aug. 31, the Thayer Police Department requested that digital forensics be completed on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation within its jurisdiction. The process was completed and the phone and a forensic report were provided to the case agent. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 9:22 a.m. Aug. 31, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force (SMCCTF) received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating that Yahoo! had discovered a person was distributing child pornography through its email servers. The suspect was identified as living in the West Plains area. Detective Neuschwander.
At 9:26 a.m. Aug. 31, the SMCCTF received a cyber tip from the NMCEC indicating Facebook discovered a chat session they believed to contain an image of child pornography. Facebook believed the victim and suspect to be in the Ava area. The investigation is ongoing. Detective Neuschwander.
An employee of France Fire Extinguisher reported at 9:47 a.m. Aug. 31 someone removed a catalytic converter from a company vehicle within the previous three days. The case will be forwarded to detectives. Officer Brad Jones.
A woman reported at 10:42 a.m. Aug. 31 someone stole items from her vehicle while it was parked outside her apartment on Maple Street between 10:30 the night before and 9:45 that morning. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 2:13 p.m. Aug. 31, a 10-foot trailer and a four wheeler were reported to have been stolen within the previous two days from a business on Bill Virdon Boulevard. The incident is under investigation. Officer Jones.
At 2:21 p.m. Aug. 31, Cpl. Powell reported he responded to the 200 block of Washington Avenue to investigate damage to two tires on post office vehicles and one on an employee vehicle, plus a stolen gas can. The crime reportedly happened between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 2 a.m. Aug. 31.
At 3:35 p.m. Aug. 31, an incident of stealing was reported, and a possible suspect was named. Officer Reid.
At 3:48 p.m. Aug. 31, stolen property reports were taken from Rent-A-Center. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Officers responded at 8:22 p.m. Aug. 31 to a home on Jackson Street regarding a possible ex parte order violation. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Reid.
Officer Tatum Whitsell responded at 3:15 a.m. Sept. 1 to the Ridge Crest motel to investigate someone trespassing on the property. The suspect was not located at the scene and a complaint was forwarded to city prosecutors.
At 6:18 a.m. Sept. 1 officers responded to a home on Lanton Road regarding a domestic altercation. It was found one of the involved parties, who was no longer at the scene, was in violation of a protection order. Charges are pending. Officer Clark.
At 9:22 a.m. Sept. 1 it was reported three halogen lights and a pallet were taken from a property on First Street by a known suspect. Charges are pending. Detective Bryan Brauer.
Officers responded at 12:27 p.m. Sept. 1 to the area of Nevada Street and Third Street regarding someone driving in a careless manner. A man was located and it was determined he was having suicidal ideations. He was taken to OMC for treatment. No charges. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1 someone she had an order of protection against called and messaged her in violation of the order. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
At 3:02 p.m. Sept. 1 officers responded to Luna Drive to investigate a vehicle that damaged a house. It was learned the driver was possibly under the influence of intoxicants and a blood sample was obtained from the suspect. Charges are pending results from the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab. Officer Reid.
At 3:04 p.m. Sept. 1 Cpl. Powell reported he responded to Walnut Street for a report of a shed that was broken into the night before and a stolen gas can.
At 3:14 p.m. Sept. 1 a report was taken for property damage to a shed at a location on Walnut Street. Officer Brent McKemie.
