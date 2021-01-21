The U.S. Small Business Administration invites public comment on a proposed rule designed to remove regulatory provisions that exclude certain faith-based organizations from seven business loan and disaster assistance programs.
The programs include the Intermediary Lending Program, Business Loan programs (7(a), microloan and 504 programs), Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, Military Reservist Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and Immediate Disaster Assistance Program.
Because these provisions exclude otherwise eligible applicants based on their religious status, they violate their constitutionally guaranteed religious liberty rights, SBA officials argue. By eliminating the provisions, the proposed rule would ensure that SBA’s programs provide equal treatment for faith-based organizations, which the Constitution requires, and would correspond with former President Donald Trump’s May 2017 executive order promoting free speech and religious liberty, officials add.
Public comments on this proposed rule can be submitted by Feb. 18, 2021 at www.regulations.gov, using the following RIN number: RIN 3245-AH60. The public may also comment by mail to Valerie Mills, Executive Operations Officer, Office of General Counsel, U.S. Small Business Administration, 409 Third St. SW, Washington, DC 20416.
SBA will post all comments online at www.regulations.gov.
For more information about SBA’s assistance to faith-based communities, visit www.sba.gov, choose “Funding Programs” from the menu at the top of the page, then “Recovery Hub” under “Disaster Assistance,” then scroll down and choose “Faith-based communities.”
