The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Region 7 State Highway Safety Offices have joined law enforcement nationwide for the Click it or Ticket campaign, running through Sunday. Efforts seek to increase seat belt use by coordinating highly visible seat belt law enforcement in the Region’s states of Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
“Every time you go somewhere in a vehicle, whether you’re the driver or a passenger, you should have your seat belt buckled,” said officials. “Buckling your seat belt should be a habit — something you do without exception.”
According to NHTSA, in 2018, there were 9,778 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the U.S. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. Nearly 69,000 lives saved from 2013-2017 from seatbelt usage that’s why it’s important to keep these efforts going.
“The Click It or Ticket campaign is so important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety and reminds people that seat belts aren’t optional,” said Susan DeCourcy, NHTSA Region 7 administrator. “We’re heading into the busiest travel season of the year. Families will be heading out for the holidays, so it’s imperative we get the word out about the importance of seat belts.”
The campaign is targeted to all drivers, but especially the hard-to-reach young adults 18 to 34. Of those in that age group killed in crashes in 2019, more than half (58%) were completely unrestrained — one of the highest percentages for all age groups, said officials.
One of the safest choice drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up. Click It or Ticket is a multi-pronged campaign that combines on-street enforcement with a national media campaign to convey the message that officers are out enforcing seat belt laws to protect the community.
Thousands of Americans are alive today thanks to strong state laws, Click it or Ticket efforts and the year-round Buckle Up America campaigns, officials assert. NHTSA has been working with the States on Click It or Ticket since 2003. Since that time, national seat belt use has increased from 79% to 90.7%, as of 2019)
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
