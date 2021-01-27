A West Plains man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 5:24 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 63, 5 miles south of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. S.L. Nelson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Landry D. Randolph, 20, was southbound in 2009 Chevrolet Silverado when his vehicle lost control, skidded, went off the right side of the road and overturned.
The report shows, Randolph, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
