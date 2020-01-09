The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is offering grant funding to local schools that choose student lock-in events for Project Prom or Graduation.
The grants can include reimbursement of expenses for event location rental, food and entertainment, said coalition officials. Qualifying schools will receive $200 each to go toward one of the special event nights.
“These supervised events provide a safe environment for students to celebrate their special event, with good memories of friends and fun, and not marred by senseless tragedy from possible drinking and driving accidents,” said Southeast District Traffic Engineer Craig Compas.
Studies show there is a prom-to-graduation window of time when hundreds of students across the U.S. get into car accidents and suffer serious physical and emotional consequences, the coalition notes, and while most traffic accidents are alcohol related, teens who aren’t drinking are still at risk.
The Southeast Coalition will accept applications until Feb. 14. Interested schools and their sponsors can obtain applications by calling 888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636 or going online. Applications must contain action plans in their night’s agenda that include a presentation or activity educating students on highway safety issues.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, a diverse group representing engineering, enforcement, education and emergency medical services, was created in 2004 to reduce traffic fatalities and disabling injuries on Missouri’s roads.
For additional information, contact Southeast Coalition Coordinator for Roadway Safety Heather Glastetter at 573-472-9089 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636), or visit the website at www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Southeast-Region.
