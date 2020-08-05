Joseph and Christy Huckabey of Peace Valley are parents of a son, Colt Lawrence Ray, born at 11:30 a.m. July 16. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Tymber, 4.
Nickales and Christin Lawson of West Plains are parents of a son, Lincoln Leif, born at 2:56 a.m. July 17. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Carson, 1. His grandparents are Daniel and Kathy L’Heureux of Cabool, and Daniel and Janie Lawson of Mill Spring.
Jared Simpson and Emilee Shipley of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Paislee Grace Simpson, born at 11:08 a.m. July 19. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are Travis Shipley, Tecumseh, and Jennifer Wilbanks and Vernon and Rebecca Simpson, all of West Plains.
Aaron and Maria Eskandar of West Plains are parents of a son, Aaron Exkandar Jr., born at 9:21 p.m. July 19. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. His sibling is Glory, 8. His grandparents are Duane and Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Dawn Eskandar, all of West Plains, and Alex and Margaret Eskandar, Monrovia, Calif.
Daiman Meyer and Jade Ramsey of Thayer are parents of a daughter, Rylee Renee Meyer, born at 8:44 a.m. July 21. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are Heather Ramsey, Michael and Twyla Ramsey, and Hannah Martin, all of Thayer, and Don and Crystal Asher, Dallas, Texas.
