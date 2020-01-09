West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli has released numbers from the department’s recent holiday DWI (driving while intoxicated) saturation patrol, which ran from Dec. 13 through Jan. 1.
Seven officers and a dispatcher were involved in the campaign to reduce driving under the influence near and during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, and during that time frame, three drivers were ticketed on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
One person was ticketed on a charge of being a minor in possession of intoxicants and three were issued a written warning.
Twenty-eight written warnings were given for equipment violations, nine for failure to display a current state license plate, four for speeding, one for a stop light violation, three for failure to signal, one for driving without a license, three for failure to provide proof of insurance and two for lane violations.
Tickets were issued for the following offenses: six for speeding, five for failure to provide proof of insurance, two for failure to display current state license plates, two for driving while revoked/suspended, one for a stop sign violation, one for a seat belt violation, three for driving without a license and two for failure to signal a turn.
The warnings and citations were the result of 35 hours of work and 55 traffic stops. The stops resulted totals of in five arrests, 22 tickets and 54 written warnings, Monticelli reported.
“The West Plains Police Department would like to thank the motoring public for your patience and cooperation during these enforcement events,” he said. “These enforcement activities are extremely important to provide proper awareness and accountability for all users of the roadways to make certain we remain safe in our travels during the holiday season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.