A portion of FF Highway in Douglas County is closed until Tuesday as Missouri Department of Transportation Crews work on a low-water bridge.
A 24-hour work zone is set up at the end of the highway near County Road FF-209, and will remain in place until about 3 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. Only local traffic may use the road, which is marked with signs and barriers. All other drivers should seek an alternate route.
For more information call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center, 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
