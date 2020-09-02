Jerrod Anthony Dean Osthoff, 32, West Plains, and Terra Lynn Harris, 30, West Plains, on Aug. 8 in West Plains. Officiated by Terry Lunyou.
Aaron James Smith, 21, Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Elizabeth Ann Taylor, 22, Mammoth Spring, Ark., on Aug. 15 in West Plains. Officiated by Mark B. Collins.
Josiah Noel Dicharry, 36, West Plains, and Tawny Shawn Roberts, 38, West Plains, on Aug. 15 in West Plains. Officiated by Lawrence Dicharry.
Ambrose Bertrand Greenly Jr., 73, West Plains, and Barbara Lois Mickey, 72, Gassville, Ark., on Aug. 15 in Moody. Officiated by Larry Hopkins.
Christopher Glen Waldorf, 33, Springfield, and Latisha Myshel Talton, 31, Willow Springs, on Aug. 15 in Springfield. Officiated by Staci Anderson.
James Thomas Merkerson, 33, Willow Springs, and Rachael Kathleen Cowen, 33, Willow Springs, on Aug. 19 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
James Howard Brewer, 70, Thayer, and Megan Nichole Chastain, 34, Thayer, on Aug. 19 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.