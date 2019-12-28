ARRESTS
Jamie Harrison Prewett, 42, Winona, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Dec. 17 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a Cole County charge of probation violation and is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Cody L. Jennings, 35, Summersville, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Laclede County Jail on charges of nonsupport, Shannon County charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and nonsupport and a Texas County charge of nonsupport. He is held on $11,000 bail. Deputy R.D. Reid.
Carrie Lee Pettie, 30, Mobile, Ala., was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Dec. 17 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $7,500 bail. Jailer Blaise Dudding.
Patrick Aaron Dodson, 39, East Main Street, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Dec. 18 at the police department on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is held on $25,000 bail. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Randy Gene Hayes, 57, U.S. 63, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. Dec. 19 on County Road 1710 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of violation of an order of protection. He is held on $10,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Barbra Lynnette Newton, 51, Olden Street, was arrested at 6:26 a.m. Dec. 19 at her home on a charge of stealing and released on $5,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jonathan Thomas Norland, 42, Hubert Redburn Drive, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Dec. 19 on charges of third-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon and released on $10,000 bail. Deputy Boyle.
Ricky Tyler Bates, 20, Willow Springs, was arrested at 8:47 a.m. Dec. 20 at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on charges of domestic assault, resisting arrest, trespassing and being an intoxicated minor and released on $5,000 bail.
Tyree Earl Robinson, 41, Lanton Road, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Dec. 20 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of domestic assault and released on $3,500 bail. Deputy James Crownover.
Sylvia Kay Tyler, 57, HC 64, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at the court house on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was held on $5,00 bail and released on her own recognizance. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Brad Dean Cowell, 42, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Dec. 20 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of stealing and released on $2,000 bail. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
Charles Kenneth Barton, 36, Willow Springs, was arrested at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the court house on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a valid license. He is held on $134 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
William Christopher Wiese, 32, Pine Street, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the courthouse on charges of third-degree domestic assault, escape or attempted escape from custody and third-degree assault or attempted assault on a special victim and released on $10,000 bail. Deputy Sletten.
Donald Wayne Snethern, 34, Grace Avenue, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Dec. 20 at the police department on a charge of first-degree burglary and is held on $10,000 bail. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
Theresa Elizabeth Smith, 50, County Road 4740, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Saturday at Pomona on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked and a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding. She was released on $875.50 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Anthony Ray Johnson, 26, U.S. 160, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a Texas County charge of failure to appear and released on $147 bail. Deputy Thompson.
Tarra Alyse Hackworth, 30, County Road 4210, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Sunday on NN Highway on Mtn. View charges of failure to appear on charges of defective equipment and failure to register a motor vehicle and a West Plains charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. She was released on $535 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Melissa Dodd, 37, Springfield, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Monday on E Highway on a charge of third degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest for a felony. She is held on $4,000 bail. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Sarah Sue Prewett, 27, Gainesville, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Monday at the sheriff’s department on charges of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree burglary and released on $7,500 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Chelcey Lynn Thompson, 24, Lanton Road, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Monday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy April Keller.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 9:43 p.m. Dec. 8 a 24-year-old woman was driving while intoxicated with her children in the vehicle on County Road 2410. A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was taken into custody on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Further charges are pending. Deputy Logan Wake.
At 4:37 p.m. Dec. 9 someone reported a firearm had been stolen from a home in Willow Springs. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Darren Spangler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.