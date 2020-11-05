ARRESTS
Tiffany Nichole Shannon, 34, was arrested Oct. 21 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,600 bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Johnny Louis Poyner, 35, was arrested Oct. 21 on a charge of probation violation and released on $400 bail. Officer Conner Burnes.
Christion Daniel McAmis, 27, was arrested Oct. 22 on charges of failure to appear and is held on $1,365 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Rain Collins, 21, was arrested Oct. 22 on a charge of second-degree burglary and released on $25,000 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Billy Waymon Pectol, 40, was arrested Oct. 23 on charges of failure to appear and released on $2,100 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Alexzandria Dawn Wenger, 18, was arrested Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $800 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Westin Scott Edelen, 22, was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to display a current state license plate and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and released on citations. Cpl. Brandon Stevens.
Ashley Ladawn Stokes, 31, was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of failure to appear and is held on $1,255 bail. The Howell County Sheriff's Department was the arresting agency.
INCIDENTS
At 8:45 a.m. Oct. 19, officers responded to Eighth Street regarding a possible drug overdose. A semiconscious man was located and taken by emergency medical services to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 3:21 p.m. Oct. 19 he responded to St. Louis Street regarding a verbal dispute. It was learned the dispute was between a husband and wife and was not physical.
A man reported at 3:23 p.m. Oct. 19 his dog was stolen. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
An employee of Ramey supermarket reported at 3:41 p.m. Oct. 19 video footage had been obtained of a shoplifting incident that happened the day before. A report was taken and the suspect was identified and located. The case was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitsell.
At 4:36 p.m. Oct. 19, a report of lost property was taken. Officer McKemie.
Officers responded at 7:13 p.m. Oct. 19 to Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding stolen fuel. The case is under investigation. Officer McKemie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.