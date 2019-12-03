CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday a call had been received about a black and white pit bull that was trapped in a back yard. Responding officers reported the dog was being very aggressive and was eventually penned under a boat and a cinch pole was used to capture it.
It was reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday someone called requesting a well-being check on the former pastor of North Center Christian Church after he received a text from the pastor stating “Good bye,” then was unable to contact him by phone. Officers went to the pastor’s address and were told by people going to a church across the street that the man had moved to Kansas.
At 12:44 p.m. Sunday it was reported there had been a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Industrial Drive and Main Street.
It was reported at 4:55 p.m. Sunday a group cleaning right of ways had located a Missouri dealer tag belonging to Z71 Autos of Mtn. View. The dealership was contacted to come get the tag.
It was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday a white Ford pickup truck was seen near Park Street and Sunshine Street repeatedly slowly down and speeding up. The vehicle was not able to be located by officers.
It was reported at 10:42 p.m. Sunday a man stated his mailbox had been tampered with. He did not wish to file a report but requested extra patrol.
It was reported at 12:35 a.m. Monday assistance was requested from the water department. A water leak had been discovered at Milo and Jack’s and the water and electricity was shut off to the building.
At 8:22 a.m. Monday it was reported assistance was requested by the Children’s Division.
At 8:36 a.m. Monday it was reported a man had called asking to speak with Sgt. Huffman.
It was reported at 8:59 a.m. Monday a woman had called stating there had been a domestic disturbance between her neighbors earlier that morning and she wished for officers to conduct a well-being check.
At 9 a.m. Monday it was reported a dog was seen that had been involved in a previously unreported fight between two dogs. The reporting party said the dogs had been loose several times and named the owner. The owner was not at home, but another person there was told the dogs needed to be kept chained up. Officers stated they would return to the home to talk to the owner about the dogs being unregistered and running at large.
It was reported at 9:11 a.m. Monday Division of Family Services had been assisted with the investigation of alleged abuse/neglect. No abuse was discovered during the investigation, but it was determined a domestic assault had occurred.
At 9:15 a.m. Monday it was reported a Jasper County probation officer had called needing information on a client.
At 9:24 a.m. Monday it was reported a woman had called stating a light brown pit bull was in her yard, adding it had previously attacked her dog and she wanted it removed from her property. Animal control was dispatched to the location, but the animal was not found.
At 10:01 a.m. Monday it was reported a man had called asking to speak with Officer Moore.
It was reported at 10:07 a.m. Monday a woman had called asking where she could dispose of unwanted medication. She was advised she could bring it to the drop box at the police department lobby.
It was reported at 10:21 a.m. Monday a woman had called wanting to know if her son had warrants.
It was reported at 10:28 a.m. Monday there had been a call from the Children’s Division that an officer was needed to return to the location of an investigation.
At 11:13 a.m. Monday it was reported there had been a call from an insurance agent needing an accident report.
At 11:28 a.m. Monday it was reported there had been a call from a Hickory County officer needing to speak with Cpl. Jackson about a case.
At 11:47 a.m. Monday it was reported a domestic disturbance was taking place.
At 11:50 a.m. Monday it was reported a woman had called to state there were two people fighting at 76 Apartments.
At 12:13 p.m. Monday it was reported a man had called wanting to speak with Sgt. Huffman.
It was reported at 10:56 p.m. Monday a car was parked in the turn lane near Landmark Bank. The driver advised officers she had run out of gas and her husband brought gas to her.
It was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday that officers responded to a possible theft at Willow Care.
It was reported at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday there had been a vehicle accident on U.S. 60/63 just west of Pine Grove. The vehicle had minor damage and Gentleman Jim’s was called to pull it out of the ditch.
It was reported at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday the Public Defender’s office had called wishing to speak with Asst. Chief Ellison.
It was reported at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday a man had come to the police department to dispose of medication.
It was reported at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday a woman had called wanting to know about fire protection dues.
It was reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday a man called about the weather.
At 11:04 p.m. Tuesday it was reported that officers responded to a possible burglary at a home on Fourth Street.
