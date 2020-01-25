Serious injuries were reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for five Thayer residents involved
in a two-vehicle crash at 12:55 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 63, a mile south of Brandsville in Oregon County.
Tpr. D. A. Huffman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Stephanie L. Upton, 35, and two passengers, both teenage girls, were southbound in a 2008 Kia Sorrento that crossed the center line and struck a 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by Robert A. Dyer, 29.
The report shows all involved were not wearing seat belts.
Robert Dyer and passenger Alvin E. Dyer, 68, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Upton and one of the teen girls were transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, while the other teen was taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition reports are available.
Tpr. Huffman was assisted at the scene by Msgt. S. L. Nelson, Cpl. M. T. Weakley and Tpr. J. M. Heimsoth.
Two Cabool women were injured in a crash at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday on MM Highway, half a mile north of Dunn in Texas County.
Cpl. T. R. Nelson reported driver Cassandra E. Kelley, 27, and her passenger Bonnie M. Mulder, 72, were heading north in a 2000 GMC Jimmy SUV that began to slide on an ice-covered road, traveled off the road and rolled onto its top.
The report shows both women were wearing seat belts.
According to the report, Mulder suffered moderate injuries and was transported by emergency medical services to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Kelley suffered minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to TCMH. No condition reports are available.
Cpl. Nelson was assisted at the scene by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Mtn. Grove Rescue.
