CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 3:21 p.m. March 26 a call was received from Willow Care employees requesting officers on standby while family members of a resident left the facility. The patient refused to to leave the facility, causing a conflict between care workers and the patient's family. The family left the scene with no issues.
It was reported at 4:16 p.m. March 26 a woman flagged down an officer and asked for assistance getting a hold of an employee at UPS. The woman had a package from Air Evac West Plains that needed urgent delivery. The officer managed to get a hold of the manager and got the package into the delivery process.
It was reported at 4:56 p.m. March 26 an officer made a follow-up contact with an individual regarding a ex parte on a family member. The officer also left a statement for additional info the individual may need to give.
It was reported at 2:37 a.m. March 27 a call was received from a resident on Pine Street wishing to file a complaint about a dog that kept breaking its cable and coming into her yard. She reported she was afraid to let her daughter outside due to aggressive signs the dog was showing. The officer made contact with the dog’s owners and advised them that they needed to find a way to secure their dog and that next time a citation would be issued.
A call was reported at 2:20 p.m. March 27 that teenagers had gathered outside the Snappy Mart. The officer contacted them and they advised the officer that they were working on a vehicle and didn’t need any assistance.
It was reported at 7:36 p.m. March 27 a call was received requesting assistance from an officer.
A call was reported at 8:41 p.m. March 27 regarding two men who were said to be intoxicated and harassing people at Booster Field. The officer made contact with the men and advised them to leave, which they did.
It was reported at 9:56 p.m. March 27 an officer received a call about a suspicious vehicle outside of Willow Care. The officer arrived on the scene and could not locate the vehicle.
A call was reported at 12:03 a.m. March 28 from a man who said a woman known to him was standing on his porch when opened his door. He said the woman left when he opened the door.
A call was reported at 5:30 p.m. March 28 regarding a woman driving a Nissan Frontier, apparently drunk, who nearly hit some people around Town & Country. The officer was unable to find the vehicle.
A call was reported at 8:48 p.m. March 28 regarding people screaming and fighting on Lance Lane. The officer did not locate the individuals.
A call was reported at 3:30 a.m. March 30 from a woman who wanted to notify the police about a pit bull that had been lost and had not come home. The woman believed the dog had possibly been stolen. The officer advised the woman he would look out for the dog.
It was reported at 7 a.m. March 30 that a dog had attacked a woman’s dog and a horse across the road. The officer arrived and spoke with individuals who advised the officer that no one was hurt but the dog had acted aggressively. The owner of the dog was found and given a warning.
It was reported at 2 a.m. March 31 that an officer spoke with an person who left a complaint on the police department’s Facebook page about a dog that was abandoned at a residence. The officer could not locate the dog or the residence.
It was reported at 3 a.m. March 31 an officer contacted a woman who was keeping too many dogs on her property. The officer advised the woman of the city ordinance limit of the maximum number of dogs allowed. The owner advised the officer that her daughter had the dogs and would soon move out. The officer advised the woman that her daughter would need to get the dogs registered if she decided to live within city limits. Later a copy of the ordinance was given to the woman.
It was reported at 9:30 a.m. March 31 an officer contacted a dog owner whose dog was not registered with the police department. The officer advised the owner that the dog would have to be registered within 15 days.
It was reported at 5:30 a.m. April 1 that a call was received about two dogs running loose around the area of North Harris Street and DD Highway. The officer drove down the area but could not find the dogs. The dogs were reported lost earlier in the day and were later found.
It was reported at 11:02 p.m. April 1 that medics requested assistance after a person fell.
