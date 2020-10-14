The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported moderate injuries for an Illinois man in a utility vehicle crash at 1 p.m. Sunday on Cloud 9 Ranch, two miles west of Caulfield in Ozark County.
Cpl. J.R. Roberts with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Deborah F. Braun, 64, and passenger Dale W. Braun, 64, both of Freeburg, Ill., were northbound on a 2013 Kawaski UTV that failed to negotiate a corner, traveled off the road and struck a tree. Neither wore helmets or seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Dale Braun was taken by Ozark County emergency medical services to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No injuries were reported for the driver.
A Mtn. View man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 11:59 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 60 at FF Highway in Shannon County.
Tpr. M.J. Chastain reported Frank E. Austin, 76, was driving a 2005 Ford Escape west when a northbound 2014 Ford F150, driven by Darlene Nicholson, 58, of Birch Tree, drove into his vehicle’s path and the two vehicles collided.
Both drivers reportedly wore seat belts.
Austin was taken by Shannon County EMS to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, the report shows.
No injuries were reported for Nicholson.
Earlier the same day, at 5 a.m., another Mtn. View man suffered minor injuries in crash involving a deer on Highway 17 two miles south of Mtn. View.
Chastain reported Shawn P. Smith, 20, of Mtn. View, was southbound in a 2014 Ford Fiesta that struck a deer in the road. Smith was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Smith said he would seek his own medical treatment and was taken from the scene by a private vehicle.
A Phelps County man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 1:58 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 63, just south of Licking in Texas County.
Msgt. D.B. Pounds reported Jerry R. Hale, 61, Edgar Springs, was northbound in a 2007 Dodge Durango and rear-ended a northbound 2001 Dodge Caravan while attempting to avoid an animal in the road.
The Caravan was driven by Mickey G. Wilson, 58, of Licking. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Hale was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
No injuries were reported for Wilson.
Injuries were reported for two area residents after a three-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 on Highway 5, 4 miles south of Mansfield in Wright County.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson reported a 16 year old boy from Mansfield was driving north in a 2009 Ford Ranger that rear-ended a stopped 2006 Toyota Scion, which then struck the rear of a stopped 2016 Honda Accord.
The Toyota was driven by Martha J. Wood, 21, of Wasola. The Honda was driven by Carrie L. Adams, 43, of Ava. All three drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
Minor injuries were reported for Brenna V. Rodgers, 17, of Ava, a passenger in the Ford, and for Wood, both of whom said they would seek their own medical treatment.
No injuries were reported for the 16 year old or for Adams.
The patrol does not release the names of children younger than 17 in its reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.