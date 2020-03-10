ARRESTS
Brian Driver was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Feb. 21 on a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Ahna Jade Gibson, Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 26 on West Main Street on an outstanding warrant and ticketed on a charge of stealing less than $500. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
TICKETS
Candice Marie Dickman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 20 on charges of failure to register a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Turnbull.
Brian D. Risley, Springfield, was ticketed at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 21 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Jennifer L. Nelson, Advance, was ticketed at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Bobby J. Parrack, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9 p.m. Feb. 21 on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Willie A. Owens, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 23 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Betty S. Robinson, Sikeston, was ticketed at 1:10 p.m. Feb. 23 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Whitney Nicole Stein, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 23 at Two Old Goats on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
John Daniel Goodman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:22 a.m. Feb. 25 on Main Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to register a vehicle. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
Joseph W. Baker, Cabool, was ticketed at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Gregory S. Barker, Glendale, Ariz., was ticketed at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Linda L. Stringer, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4 p.m. Feb. 29 on a charge of making a false report. Cpl. Jackson.
Wanda Sue Henley, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 29 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Cpl. Jackson.
Jesse Lee Parsons, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:46 p.m. Feb. 29 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Cpl. Jackson.
Hailey Sayuri Kanai, Alexander, Ark., was ticketed at 5:11 p.m. March 1 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Jackson.
Regina S. Gunter, Cabool, was ticketed at 6:22 p.m. March 1 on a charge of speeding. Sgt. Michael Huff.
Leann Michelle Daugherty, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:43 p.m. March 1 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Jackson.
Erin Shanvon Klein, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:57 p.m. March 2 on Pine Street on charges of failure to vaccinate and license an animal and allowing an animal to run at large.
Michael W. Vantrease, Joplin, was ticketed at 11:15 a.m. March 3 on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
John J. Artz, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. March 3 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
David Leon Douglas, Pomona, was ticketed at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Jackson.
Daniel M. Key, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Tre Christopher McIntosh, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday at Snappy Mart on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Bishop.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 7:37 p.m. Feb. 20 her rental property was broken into and several items were stolen. Cpl. Jackson.
At 2:53 p.m. March 2 a man reported a Stihl chain saw was stolen from his home on North Center Street. Assistant Chief Ellison.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 4:03 a.m. Feb. 20 a man was standing on Main Street screaming at traffic and pedestrians. The caller believed the man might be intoxicated. An officer located the man, who said he was on his way home.
It was reported at 4:44 a.m. Feb. 20 loud music was being played at a home on North Center Street. An officer was dispatched but was unable to locate any loud noises.
It was reported at 8:08 a.m. Feb. 20 an insurance adjuster called to get a copy of an accident report.
It was reported at 10:01 a.m. Feb. 20 a man called to find out what the law was regarding window tinting. Chief Hogan spoke with him.
It was reported at 10:14 a.m. Feb. 20 a woman came in with a Ministerial Alliance voucher.
At 11:30 p.m. Feb. 20 it was reported there was a glass-break alarm sounding at Tractor Supply Co. When officers arrived all doors were found to be secure and there was no sign of entry. Officers stayed on scene until the keyholder arrived and inside of the building was checked. Everything appeared to be as it should.
At 12:17 a.m. Feb. 21 a call was reported that a man was threatening his caregivers. When officers arrived the man was arrested and charged with assault.
At 3:12 a.m. Feb. 21 a call was reported regarding loud music coming from a home on North Center Street. The homeowner was spoken to and said she had been sleeping and hadn’t heard any loud music. There were no further complaints about the incident.
It was reported at 9:07 a.m. Feb. 21 a woman called the police department to report her dog had gotten loose in order to let animal control know they were looking for it.
It was reported at 9:38 a.m. Feb. 21 a woman called to report a black SUV had driven up her road and the driver was checking the phone boxes, and that city officials did not know what the individual might be doing. An officer searched for the SUV but couldn’t find it.
At 9:42 a.m. Feb. 21 it was reported an individual was driving a white van marked with the letters “SUUAN” on Ash Street and checking the phone boxes.
It was reported at 5:10 a.m. Feb. 22 a man called requesting a well-being check on a person staying at his home. The individual spoke with the officer and told him he was just going through a rough time and he was depressed but okay.
At 1:11 a.m. Feb. 23 a man inquired about a rumored party, and added that his son was last known to be on Highway 76 with a friend, and the caller was unable to get in touch with his son. The man was advised if officers saw or heard anything about his son they would contact him.
It was reported at 1:16 a.m. Feb. 23 a call was received from 911 requesting the department call the FBI regarding a background check on someone attempting to purchase a gun. An incident report related to the individual was faxed to the proper authorities.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Feb. 23 water was coming up out of the street. Officials with 911 were informed to contact the city employee on call.
At 1:24 p.m. Feb. 23 it was reported a stranded motorist was assisted at 5 O’Clock Somewhere.
At 2:02 p.m. Feb. 23 it was reported there was an alarm at Pruitt’s Auto Body. The building was checked and found to be secure.
It was reported at 2:54 a.m. Feb. 24 a man called to see what he needed to do to get his license back. He was advised to contact the Missouri Department of Revenue.
It was reported at 4:36 p.m. Feb. 24 there was an alarm at Camcorp. Officers responded and the building was found to be secure.
At 7:08 p.m. Feb. 24 it was reported officers assisted emergency medical technicians with a woman who requested help.
At 1:52 a.m. Feb. 25 it was reported Children’s Division officials called to speak with Sgt. Huffman about a case. The call was transferred to Sgt. Huffman.
At 3:28 a.m. Feb. 25 it was reported Missouri State Highway Patrol officials called about getting a copy of a lab report from a 2016 case.
It was reported at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 25 officers were asked to respond to an alarm at Peterbilt. The building was found to be secure.
It was reported at 9:23 a.m. Feb. 25 a man came to the police department wanting to know about getting some paperwork from his wife, and asked about some legal documents he had been given. He was advised it was a civil matter and he needed to contact an attorney.
It was reported at 9:44 a.m. Feb. 25 a man called the police department saying he had gotten a ticket from the highway patrol and wasn’t sure what to do about it. He was advised to call the county courthouse.
It was reported at 10:42 a.m. Feb. 25 a woman called the police department to report she was concerned about a vehicle seen at one of her rental houses. She was advised the information would be passed on to the officers.
It was reported at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 25 there were goats in the road on Highway 76/U.S. 60. The owner was notified.
