A West Plains woman suffered moderate injuries after crashing an ATV at 4:34 p.m. Saturday on County Road 5490, 2 miles north of Pumpkin Center, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.C. Howell with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Shelby L. Wright, 24, was northbound on a 2007 Suzuki ATV that was going too fast and lost control. The vehicle reportedly overturned and Wright, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown.
The report shows Wright was flown by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Cpl. Howell was assisted at the scene by the Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department.
A Gainesville man suffered moderate injuries after his pickup truck crashed at 5:50 p.m. Saturday on J Highway, 10 miles east of Gainesville in Ozark County.
Cpl. N.J. Britt reported Ralph L. Brown, 77, of Gainesville, was northbound in a 2019 Chevrolet pickup that ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck a fence. Brown was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Brown was taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark.
Minor injuries were reported for a Wright County woman whose Jeep crashed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 14, 8 miles east of Ava in Douglas County.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson reported Katie D. Hammon, 21, of Mansfield, was eastbound in a 2008 Jeep Liberty that traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. The vehicle then reportedly caught fire and burned. Hammon was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Hammon was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in Springfield.
Minor injuries were reported for a Mtn. View teen after a crash at 12:05 a.m. Friday on Y Highway, less than a mile north of Mtn. View in Howell County.
Tpr. K.W. Etherton reported driver Kobie W. Bunch, 18, and his passenger, a 16-year-old boy, both of Mtn. View, were northbound in a 2013 Chevrolet 2500 that failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the left side of the road. Both were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows the teen said he would seek his own medical treatment.
No injuries were reported for Bunch.
