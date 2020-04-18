TICKETS
Colby S. Hoover, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. April 6 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Ashtin Kip Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:13 a.m. April 8 on Pierce Street on a charge of failure to obey the lawful orders of a law enforcement officer. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Mackenzie Lynn Harrison, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:10 a.m. April 8 on Rhonda Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Jerry W. Carter, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:17 p.m. April 8 on Worley Drive on a charge of failure to observe the right-of-way between vehicles. Officer Brad Jones.
Craig Robert Boroch, West Plains, was ticketed at 4 p.m. April 8 on Walnut Street on a charge of failure to display a current license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Theresa Elizabeth Smith, Pomona, was ticketed at 4:26 p.m. April 10 on Olden Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Freddie Henry Huckabee, West Plains, was ticketed at midnight April 11 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
ARRESTS
Miguel Angel Gaona, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. April 7 on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Joshua Delane Collins, 32, Pomona, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. April 8 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Mathew Warren Collins, 33, West Plains, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. April 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon (possession of a controlled substance and a weapon). Officer Kyle Ellison.
Ashton Marie Yeager, 16, Caulfield, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Saturday on a charge of being a minor in possession of intoxicants. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Jordan David Lee, 19, West Plains, was arrested at 6:26 a.m. Sunday on a probation and parole warrant. Cpl. Stephens.
Dylan James Dalton, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Sunday on a probation and parole warrant. Officer Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
Officer Stuart reported at 1 a.m. April 6 he responded to a location on U.S. 63 to a burglary. The incident
is under investigation.
At 7:19 a.m. April 6 officers responded to a home on South Thayer Avenue regarding reported threats. The alleged victim said her ex-boyfriend was beating on the door and refusing to leave. The suspect was issued a warning for trespassing and told not to return. Cpl. Powell.
At 2:15 p.m. April 6 a woman reported that within the previous 24 hours the rear license plate had been stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on Pearl Circle. The license plate has been entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Officer Jones.
Officer White reported at 5:29 p.m. April 6 he was dispatched to a home on Jefferson Avenue to conduct a well-being check on a man who was possibly suicidal. After failing to get anyone to come to the door, the landlord was called and arrived with a key. When the home was entered it was discovered the man was in the shower; he told the officer he was fine and wished to be left alone.
Officer Shannon Sisney reported at 5:35 p.m. April 6 a person reportedly loaned a speaker to someone that was returned damaged.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 12:50 a.m. April 7 he was dispatched to Zizzer Buggy Bath laundromat regarding an open door. It was determined the automatic door hadn’t shut because it was caught on a rug. The building was cleared and the door was secured.
At 8:51 a.m. April 7 officers responded to West Plains Motel regarding a man who entered a room and was staying there without paying for it. It was found the man had an active city warrant, was trespassed from the property and released due to recent COVID-19 related police priorities. Cpl. Powell.
A woman reported at 10:01 a.m. April 7 she had let her son and his girlfriend borrow a sound bar about a month prior and it had not been returned. It was discovered the item was given to another individual and charges are pending. Cpl. Powell.
Cpl. Powell reported at 11:09 a.m. April 7 he responded to a home on Washington Avenue regarding an alleged court order violation. The suspect left before officers arrived and a probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors.
