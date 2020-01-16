David A. Norman, 51, of Mtn. Home, Ark., suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 9:35 a.m. Friday on Highway 76, 5 miles east of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. N. J. Britt with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Norman was driving west in a 1993 Mack truck when he lost control of his vehicle, overcorrected, traveled off the right side of the road and rolled.
The report shows Norman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken by Cox Ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. No condition report is available.
Michael S. Herbert, 51, of Thayer, suffered minor injuries in a crash at 10 p.m. Friday on V Highway, 6 miles west of Myrtle in Oregon County.
Tpr. T.W. Meyer reported Herbert was eastbound in a 2008 Ford Focus when his vehicle hydroplaned, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
The report shows Herbert was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
Tpr. Meyer was assisted at the scene by Cpl. M.T. Weakley.
Minor injuries were reported for two Texas County men in a crash at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on B Highway, 4 miles east of Houston in Texas County.
Tpr. M.L. Wiseman reported Beverly Givens, 49, of Raymondville, was driving his 2015 Toyota Prius east and lost control on the ice-covered road, ran off the road and overturned.
The report shows Givens and his passenger Michael A. Krieg, 35, of Raymondville, were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and both were transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. No condition report is available.
