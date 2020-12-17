An Eminence woman suffered minor injuries when the vehicle she was riding in rear-ended another at 5:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. 60., 5 miles west of Birch Tree in Shannon County.
Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Michael D. Chilton, 50, Eminence, struck a westbound 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Michael L. Venn, 51, Licking.
The patrol reported the Equinox was traveling at highway speed at the time of the collision. Darla J. Chilton, 50, a passenger in the Equinox, was taken by ambulance to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View for treatment.
Chilton's vehicle was towed from the scene due to extensive damage and the pickup truck was driven from the scene, Troop G reported.
The Chiltons and Venn were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash according to Cpl. S.J. Crewse, who investigated the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.