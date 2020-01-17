Two West Plains men suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 2 a.m. Tuesday on the intersection of County Road 4450 and County 5280, 2 miles north of Pomona in Howell County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M.J. Chastain reported Aaron K. Dunn, 41, of Caulfield, was driving north in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when his vehicle traveled off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The report shows Dunn and his passengers Michael W. Beane, 49, of West Plains, and Christopher F. Hogue, 32, of West Plains, were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
There were no injuries reported for Dunn, but Hogue and Beane suffered injuries and were transported by South Howell County Emergency Medical Services to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition reports are available.
Tpr. Chastain was assisted at the scene by the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Two West Plains women suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6 p.m. Tuesday on M Highway in Oregon County, 5 miles north of Koshkonong.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Destini R. Shockley, 20, and passenger Mikaylah P. Shockley, 18, were heading north in a 2018 Jeep Renegade when a 2008 Ford F150 truck driven by Joey L. Owens, 56, of Lynn, lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line and struck the Jeep head-on.
The report shows both women were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. It is unknown if Owens was wearing a seat belt.
There were no injuries reported for Owens; the women were taken by Oregon County EMS to OMC.
No condition reports are available.
Cpl. Weakley was assisted at the scene by Tpr. T.W. Meyer.
SKIDSTEER STRUCK
Two from Willow Springs suffered minor injuries after their struck a skidsteer in Texas County.
Driver Janelle A. Yates, 44, and passenger Cody J. Lewis, 24, both of Willow Springs, were hurt in the crash at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday on U Highway, 3 miles north of Cabool, reported Cpl. T.J. Brown.
According to Brown, the two were heading west in a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire when the car struck a 2014 Volvo skidsteer operated by Riley L. Dotson, 36, of Cabool.
The report shows all involved wore seat belts at the time of the crash and Lewis and Yates were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
No injuries were reported for Dotson and no condition reports are available.
WEDNESDAY CRASHES
Moderate injuries were reported for a West Plains man following a two-vehicle crash at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 160, a mile west of West Plains.
Cpl. A.R. Johonson reported Joe T. Burden, 80, was westbound in a 2009 GMC Sierra that failed to yield and was struck by an eastbound 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Alexander W. Rusche, 35, of West Plains.
The report shows both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Burden was transported by South Howell Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, according to the report. No injuries were reported for Rusche. A condition report for Burden is not available.
A driver from Willow Springs suffered minor injuries in a crash at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on P Highway, a mile west of Pomona.
Tpr. J.M. Kenyon reported Vera M. Andrews, 78, of Willow Springs, was westbound in her 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada when it traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
The report shows Kenyon was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was reportedly taken by private vehicle to OMC. No condition report is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.