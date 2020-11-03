INCIDENTS
A man reported at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 14 someone had taken his wallet and most of his clothing from a home on South Howell Avenue. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 4:31 p.m. Oct. 14 he was dispatched to El Charro on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a hit-and-run accident. A vehicle reportedly struck another and left the scene, the owner later discovering the damage. No suspects have been identified.
A woman reported at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 14 she received checks from her boyfriend that were written on an account that no longer existed. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
At 5:37 p.m. Oct. 14, a woman reported someone had been stealing mail at a home on Howell Avenue. Officer Ohlau.
At 6:53 p.m. Oct. 14, there was a walk-in regarding a warrant. A woman was arrested for failure to appear and booked into custody, and there are no new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 8:12 p.m. Oct. 14, officers were dispatched to the area of Garrett Street regarding a missing person. The man was found near the police department by officers and taken to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. No charges. Officer Bradshaw.
While investigating a vehicle collision at 8:22 p.m. Oct. 14, Cpl. Ivie Powell reported he was informed of a syringe that was lying on the ground near the scene. The syringe was retrieved and placed into evidence.
At 10:15 a.m. Oct. 15, Cpl. Powell reported he responded to a location on Yeager Street to assist in the investigation of an incident by the Missouri Children's Division. The case is under investigation.
At 12:50 p.m. Oct. 15, it was reported a man left a bicycle at a home on Knowles Street. It was placed in evidence and will be held for the owner to claim. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
At 3:11 p.m. Oct. 15, Officer Bradshaw reported he was dispatched to Leyda Street to investigate a report of a missing girl. The incident is under investigation.
At 3:12 p.m. Oct. 15, Sgt. Kyle Parrish responded to a location on Crestwood Circle to investigate a knife that was found. The knife was placed in evidence and may be claimed by the owner.
At 3:14 p.m. Oct. 15, a man reported a check was stolen Sept. 30 from his mailbox on Dogwood Place and someone had attempted to deposit it. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officers were informed at 3:21 p.m. Oct. 15 a person riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle earlier in the day on Court Square at Aid Avenue. The reporting party said the driver asked the bicyclist if they were okay, then left the scene. Cpl. Stuart.
At 4:16 p.m. Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to a location on BB Highway regarding a report a man was acting strangely. It was determined the man was experiencing psychological issues and he was taken to OMC for treatment. No charges. Officer Bradshaw.
A man reported at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 15 his handgun was either lost or stolen. The man called back and stated he found the firearm at his home. Cpl. Stuart.
At 5:44 p.m. Oct. 15, a man walking on McFarland Drive was found to have an active warrant and arrested. The man was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was released to the custody of the Howell County Sheriff's Department. Officer Bradshaw.
At 7:15 p.m. Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to Creamery Road regarding a report of an out-of-control youth. The child was transported to OMC for treatment and there are no charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 4 a.m. Oct. 16 to Garrett Street to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. A potential suspect was identified but not located, and the vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
At 8:22 a.m. Oct. 16, it was reported a sliding glass door had been removed at a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard after 5:30 p.m. the night before, the office had been gone through and someone had dumped the contents of a purse. At the time of the report, no items were noticed missing and a fingerprint was lifted from the door. The case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Kevin White.
At 9:54 a.m. Oct. 16, Cpl. Sisney was contacted by the city jail detention officer and informed contraband had been located in the jail. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors.
A woman reported at 11:37 a.m. Oct. 16 her ex-husband texted her the day before, violating a court order. Charges will be forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Powell.
At 1:15 p.m. Oct. 16, Officer Brent McKemie reported he responded to Mitchell Road regarding a report of a stolen item. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.
At 3:11 p.m. Oct. 16, Cpl. Powell responded to a location on Aid Avenue regarding a disturbance. The reporting party said he heard a woman screaming. The victim stated she was grabbed by a man she knows, dragged up the street, and her purse was taken from her. The purse was found and returned to the victim, who said she wanted to pursue charges for assault. A report will be forwarded to city prosecutors.
A man reported at 4:46 p.m. Oct. 16 he was assaulted while walking down Aid Avenue and his cell phone was stolen during the incident. Officer Colter Reid.
Officer McKemie reported at 5:21 p.m. Oct. 16 he responded to the area of Yeager Street and Stewart Street to investigate a report of a youth pulling a knife on another youth. A report was made and the incident has been referred to the juvenile office.
It was reported at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 16 Sgt. Parrish was dispatched to John N. Wiles Drive at South Hill Street regarding a vehicle collision in which the driver left the scene. The vehicle was identified as a white 1999 or 2000 Mazda Protege, which the victim said ran a stop sign and collided with the victim’s vehicle, and the front bumper cover of the Mazda was pulled off during the collision. The incident is under investigation.
An employee of Snappy Mart North on Porter Wagoner Boulevard reported at 6:04 p.m. Oct. 16 someone pumped gas and left without paying for it. Officer Reid.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 6:12 p.m. Oct. 16 at Snappy Mart North on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The incident is under investigation. Officer Reid.
At 7:23 p.m. Oct. 16, Officer McKemie responded to Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding an alleged theft. A suspect was located and issued a ticket on a charge of stealing.
At 10 p.m. Oct. 16, officers responded to South Hill Street regarding a careless and imprudent driver. The vehicle was located and the driver was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Officer Whitley Clark.
A traffic stop was conducted at 11:32 p.m. Oct. 16 in the area of Fourth Street and Texas Street on a vehicle with no license plates. Suspected controlled substances were located in the vehicle and the driver was arrested pending charges. Officer Reid.
At 4:12 p.m. Oct. 17, Officer McKemie responded to Humphries Drive regarding property damage to a vehicle. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 17, it was reported a man and woman were going through a dumpster behind a building on Kentucky Avenue. It was learned the man had an active warrant and he was taken to the Howell County Sheriff's Office. Officer McKemie.
At 11:52 a.m. Oct. 18, a trespasser who had written on the door of a home with window chalk was reported on Cambridge Drive. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 18 to the police department to take a report of a runaway girl. The girl was later located and taken to OMC for treatment, then released to her mother's custody. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 4:29 p.m. Oct. 18 to a location on St. Louis Street regarding a stealing incident. Someone reported they paid for an item they didn't receive. A suspect has been identified and the incident is under investigation. Officer Reid.
At 4:49 p.m. Oct. 18, it was reported a woman entered a home on Johnson Street without the owner's permission. She was later found and identified by the owner as the person who had entered the home, and ticketed on a charge of trespassing. Cpl. Stuart.
At 9:52 p.m. Oct. 18, a woman reported she was threatened by a man that morning while driving on Preacher Roe Boulevard. She stated a man aged 40 to 50 years old had pulled up next to her at a stoplight and brandished a firearm in a threatening manner. The victim did not wish to pursue charges and a report was taken for information only. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.