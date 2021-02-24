The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The tentative agenda begins with payroll approval. Following that, commissioners expect to review and approve its 2020 financial statement publication, and an agreement with the South Central Solid Waste Management Executive Board.
A lease agreement with Sen. Karla Eslinger, of the 33rd District, is also expected to be discussed and reviewed.
At 11 a.m., commissioners are scheduled to meet with 37th Judicial Circuity Juvenile Office representatives to amend an amount for a grant request and discuss a new grant application.
Also on the agenda, commissioners will review and consider CARES Act contracts, approve accounts payable and recognize any guests present.
The Howell County Commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
