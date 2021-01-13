The Howell County Commission will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Friday in the meeting room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square.
The meeting will be the start of the county budget meetings.
A regular session will also be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, during which commissioners are tentatively expected to designate Private Road 6683 and review and discus a lease agreement with Sen. Karla Eslinger regarding office space in the county office building.
They will also review and consider CARES Act contracts, approve accounts payable and recognize guests during Thursday’s meeting.
County offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays, though it will not meet Jan. 18 due to the holiday.
