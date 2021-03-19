Minor injuries were reported for an Alton man after a crash at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on M Highway in Oregon County, 8.5 miles north of Koshkonong, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. A.K. Falterman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Darren D. Friend, 56, was southbound in a 1999 Chevrolet S10 that traveled off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, returned to the road and traveled off the left side of the road.
The report shows Friend, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Minor injuries were reported for two Howell County residents and a Ray County woman after a crash at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 14, 15 miles east of Ava in Douglas County.
Sgt. L.S. Elliott reported driver David E. Hollinger, 65, of Pomona, and passengers Sallie J. Walker, 64, of West Plains, and Tracy L. Carter, 55, of Richmond, were eastbound in a 2011 Buick LaCrosse that ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
The report shows all three were wearing seat belts and they were transported by Cox Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Sgt. Elliott was assisted by troopers J.W. Philpott and W.A. Wadlington.
A Mtn. Grove man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 5:45 a.m. Monday on King Road, 5 miles east of Mtn. Grove.
Sgt. D.B. Pounds reported Caleb A. Bopp, 31, was northbound in a 2004 Honda Civic that traveled off the right side of the road, struck two trees and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Bopp was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Msgt. Pounds was assisted at the scene by the Cabool Fire Department.
