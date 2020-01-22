A West Plains man suffered minor injuries in a crash at 6:05 a.m. Friday on U.S. 160, just west of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. R. T. Rees with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Virgil F. Flower, 71, was driving east in a 2013 Toyota Yaris that slid off the right side of the road, struck a driveway and overturned.
The report shows Flower was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
HEAD-ON CRASH ON U.S. 63
Injuries were reported for two West Plains men in a two-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63, a mile north of Thayer in Oregon County.
Msgt. S. L. Nelson reported the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, Billy R. Ragan, 46, attempted to pass a tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone in the southbound lane and struck a northbound 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by Nathen P. Bryant, 35, head-on.
The report shows Ragan was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries, and Bryant was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.
According to the report, Ragan was transported by ambulance to OMC and Bryant was taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle. No condition reports are available.
MONDAY CRASHES
A crash at 3:50 p.m. Monday resulted in minor injuries for a West Plains woman on U.S. 60, 3 miles east of Cabool in Texas County.
Tpr. J.L. Sentman reported Kristy M. Moran, 40, was westbound in a 2004 Chevrolet 1500 that traveled off the road, struck a telephone pole and overturned.
The report shows Moran was wearing a seat belt and was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to OMC. No condition report is available.
A Mtn. Grove woman suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 5 p.m. Monday on Business U.S. 60, a mile west of Mtn. Grove in Wright County.
Cpl. M. A. Philpott reported Kimberly I. Ault, 59, was driving west in a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
The report shows Ault was wearing a seat belt; she was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. No condition report is available.
Philpott was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Mtn. Grove Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.