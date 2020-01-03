Two 16 year-old boys from Ava and a 14 year-old boy from Harrison Ark., suffered minor injuries in a crash at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday on B Highway 3 miles north of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D. J. Johnson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported one of the 16 year-old boys was driving a 2004 GMC Canyon pickup truck that traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, a fence and two more embankments before coming to a stop.
The report shows all three teenagers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and soughttheir own medical treatment.
Sandra J. Shackleford, 72, of West Plains, suffered minor injuries in a crash at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 14, 5 miles west of West Plains.
Cpl. J. C. Howell reported Shackleford was driving a westbound 2018 Toyota Corolla that traveled off the road, struck a tree, rolled and came to rest on its top.
The report shows Shackleford was wearing a seat belt and was taken by private vehicle to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Cpl. Howell was assisted at the scene by the Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department.
Another West Plains woman, Bridget F. Kenaga, 42, suffered minor injuries when her vehicle struck a deer at 7:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 63, 2 miles south of Licking in Texas County.
Tpr. M. L. Wiseman reported Kenaga was driving north in a 2012 Buick Enclave that struck the deer in the road.
The report shows Kenaga wore a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
No condition reports are available.
