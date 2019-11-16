ARREST
Zachary Mayberry was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Oct. 26 on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer Paden Turnbull.
TICKETS
Kayrena E. Hatfield, Lee’s Summit, was ticketed at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedleston.
Francis J. Trebbe, Monroe, Ga., was ticketed at 9 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedleston.
Phillip Chafin, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
INCIDENT
It was reported at 10:37 p.m. Oct. 25 some people were at a house at the intersection of Z Highway and Highway 76. Officers responded and did not find anyone in or around the house.
