ARREST

Zachary Mayberry was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Oct. 26 on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer Paden Turnbull.

TICKETS

Kayrena E. Hatfield, Lee’s Summit, was ticketed at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedleston.

Francis J. Trebbe, Monroe, Ga., was ticketed at 9 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedleston.

Phillip Chafin, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.

INCIDENT

It was reported at 10:37 p.m. Oct. 25 some people were at a house at the intersection of Z Highway and Highway 76. Officers responded and did not find anyone in or around the house.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.