President George Washington, on April 30, 1789, delivered his premiere Inaugural Address to Congress.
"Such being the impressions under which I have, in obedience to the public summons, repaired to the present station, it would be peculiarly improper to omit, in this first official act, my fervent supplications to that Almighty Being who rules over the universe, who presides in the councils of nations and whose providential aides can supply every human defect; that His benediction may consecrate to the liberties and happiness of the people of the United States a government instituted by themselves for these essential purposes...
"No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men more than the people of the United States."
These words frame my thoughts as I ponder on the events from the National Day of Prayer, which took place across our state and country on May 7. I truly appreciate all who pray for our nation, state, citizens, defenders, peacekeepers, first responders, government and leaders.
I can’t imagine trying to do the job of legislating without the wisdom and encouragement I receive as a result of the many prayers going up on my behalf. Many of these prayers are from my mother.
Another applicable quote from George Washington is, “My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.”
No matter the decision or battle I am facing day to day, I know I can count on my mother’s prayers to sustain me. I want to take the opportunity afforded by Mother’s Day to “Give [my mother] the reward of her labor and let her works praise her at the city gates,” (Proverbs 31:31). Furthermore, to every mother with the courage and conviction to diligently sow success in her children, "with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence," I commend you. Happy Mother’s Day! And, I must extend my deepest gratitude to my mother, my mother-in-law and my wonderful wife, who carries on in this tradition.
