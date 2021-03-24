ARREST
Elizabeth Breitweiser was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Thursday on West First Street on charges of shoplifting and obstruction.
TICKET
Derrick T. Zitter, 31, of Mtn. View, was ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended.
INCIDENTS
A theft of less than $150 was reported at 2:50 p.m. March 15 at the Signal gas station.
A report of a person passing a bad check was made at 12:48 Thursday at the Signal gas station.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On March 17, Officer Trenton Roberts was dispatched to East Seventh Street for a report of a man acting suspicious. The area was checked and the man was not located.
Officer Dawnesha Scott reported Thursday that a woman entered a store on West First Street and ran out with a handful of clothes without paying. Scott spoke with the woman and was able to retrieve the stolen items. The store owner later called to provide more information about the incident.
Officer Scott reported Thursday a person with the Honeysuckle Inn found drug residue and wanted to know what to do with the drug paraphernalia. Information was given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.