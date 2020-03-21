A man and woman from West Plains suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 at the intersection of C Highway in Seymour in Webster County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. E. L. Mueller with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported DeWayne B. Callahan, 89, of West Plains was driving west in a 1992 Buick LeSabre that rear-ended a westbound 2013 Ford Explorer slowing down to stop. The Ford, driven by Brittany D. Briell, 30, of Springfield, then reportedly struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Renee L. Smith, 64, of Mtn. Grove.
The report shows Dewayne Callahan and passenger Shirley Callahan were both wearing seat belts and were transported by emergency medical services to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. No condition reports are available.
No injuries were reported for Smith or Briell.
