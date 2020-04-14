U.S. 60 in Howell and Texas counties will be reduced to one lane through Friday as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform concrete replacement.
Weather permitting, work will be done through 4 p.m. Friday on the stretch of highway between Business U.S. 63 in Willow Springs and Business U.S. 60 in Cabool. The work zone will be marked with signs and motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling in the area.
For more information contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
