INCIDENTS
At 1:49 p.m. Nov. 18, an inmate at the city jail attempted to harm himself and was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Officer John Murrell.
Cpl. Ivie Powell responded at 2:19 p.m. Nov. 18 to the VA Clinic on K Highway regarding a letter containing an unknown white substance being opened. The incident is under investigation.
Officer Conner Burnes reported at 4:05 p.m. Nov. 18 officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Aid Avenue when it was reported a woman was on a roof. The woman was helped off of the roof and was arrested after it was determined she had active city warrants.
At 6:12 p.m. Nov. 18, Cpl. Shannon Sisney conducted a traffic stop on Missouri Avenue and ticketed the driver on a charge of driving while suspended.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 12:19 a.m. Nov. 19 he conducted a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and discovered a passenger had an active Cabool warrant. The passenger was arrested and the driver was issued a warning for a traffic violation. No new charges.
At 1:10 p.m. Nov. 19, Officer Brad Jones was dispatched to the intersection of Terra Street and Lynn Drive regarding a bicycle found in a ditch. It may be claimed at the police department.
A man reported at 1:12 p.m. Nov. 19 someone had taken an air compressor from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked on Meadowbrook Drive, between 9 p.m. the night before and 10:30 that morning.
Officers were dispatched at 5:37 p.m. Nov. 19 to a Missouri Avenue to speak with a man about a possible theft and it was determined a domestic disturbance had taken place the day before at a different location on Missouri Avenue. Both of the involved parties were spoken to and the incident was reported for documentation only. No charges.
At 6:42 p.m. Nov. 19, Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop on Gibson Avenue and arrested, booked and released a driver for driving with an out-of-state suspended license.
It was reported at 9:11 p.m. Nov. 19 a customer left a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard without paying. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 10:02 a.m. Nov. 20, officers were dispatched to Alaska Street regarding a possible physical domestic disturbance. No injuries were observed and neither party wished to pursue charges. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 20 someone took five rings from her jewelry box at an unknown time. The incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
It was reported at 1:39 p.m. Nov. 20 a woman violated a court order by not bringing her children at the appointed time for a custody exchange. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 3:27 p.m. Nov. 20, officers responded to Missouri Avenue regarding a report that a woman attempted to grab her boyfriend's shirt and pull him off his bicycle. No charges. Officer Brent McKemie.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 20 officers responded to the Ridge Crest motel to conduct a well-being check on two children. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the room and seized and the Missouri Children's Division was contacted was contacted regarding the children. The incident is under investigation.
Officer McKemie reported at 6:56 p.m. Nov. 20 he was dispatched to a vehicle fire at the intersection of U.S. 63 and Ramseur Road. It was learned the vehicle caught fire because of a mechanical issue as it was driving down the road.
A traffic stop was conducted at 9:22 p.m. Nov. 20 on South Arkansas for a vehicle displaying a registration belonging to another truck. The driver was ticketed on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer McKemie.
At 10:21 p.m. Nov. 20, Officer Colter Reid responded to Walnut Street regarding a misbehaving boy. While officers were on scene the boy made suicidal statements and was transported to Ozarks Healthcare for evaluation. A report was completed for documentation purposes.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported at 11:33 a.m. Nov. 21 a woman allegedly put items in her purse at Ramey supermarket and went through the checkout, paying for some items but not the ones in her purse before leaving the store. Charges are pending.
At 12:07 p.m. Nov. 21, Cpl. Sisney was investigating a hit-and-run accident on Missouri Avenue when the suspect vehicle drove past the scene. While Sisney attempted to catch up with the vehicle, it ran a stop sign at the intersection of Sixth Street and Porter Wagoner Boulevard, struck a second vehicle and was disabled. The incident is under investigation.
It was reported at 12:24 p.m. Nov. 21 a vehicle was taken for a test drive from a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard and not returned. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. Nov. 21 to a location on Anne Drive regarding a boy being struck by a pumpkin someone threw. The boy didn't know who threw it and no suspect has been identified. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 4:39 p.m. Nov. 21 to Missouri Avenue regarding a possible assault. It was determined the assault had been physical but the alleged victim did not wish to pursue charges. A report was completed for documentation. Officer Reid.
At 6:21 p.m. Nov. 21, a man and woman reported an alleged sexual assault that took place at a home in West Plains. A report was taken and the case is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop at 7:28 p.m. Nov. 21 on Jackson Street. The driver was arrested, ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked and released.
At 7:59 p.m. Nov. 21, officers responded to Missouri Avenue to investigate possible domestic violence. It was learned a verbal dispute took place between a boyfriend and girlfriend, and the boyfriend left the area before officers arrived. The girlfriend requested officers conduct a search of her car because she believed the boyfriend left contraband in it. Contraband was located but no charges are sought. Officer McKemie.
At 8:12 a.m. Nov. 22, it was reported a child was walking unattended on Joe Jones Boulevard. The child's family was located and the child was safely returned to her mother. Officer Burnes.
At 9:54 a.m. Nov. 22, it was reported two firearms were stolen from a home on Lincoln Avenue. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer McKemie reported at 10:07 a.m. Nov. 22 he arrested a woman who had active city warrants.
At 11:04 a.m. Nov. 22, Officer McKemie responded to Kentucky Avenue regarding injuries to a 3-year-old child. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
Officers responded at 2:16 p.m. Nov. 22 to a location on Kay Drive regarding an incident of domestic violence. It was learned the dispute was verbal only. Officer McKemie.
