ARRESTS
Joseph Allen Wheeler, 36, was arrested March 1 on warrants for failure to appear and released on $4,155 bail. Officer Brad Jones.
Darius Lee Collins, 23, was arrested on March 1 on a warrant for failure to appear and released on $300 bail. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
INCIDENTS
At 10:09 a.m. March 1, a wallet found at Washboard laundromat on Porter Wagoner Boulevard was turned in at the police station. It was returned to the owner. Officer John Murrell.
It was reported at 1:45 p.m. March 1 a storage unit rented by the American Red Cross was broken into. The incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 2:59 p.m. March 1 he responded to a home on Newton Street to a disturbance. It was determined a man had an active warrant, and he was taken into custody.
It was reported at 3:37 p.m. March 1 the Willow Springs Police Department requested that digital forensics be conducted on two cellular devices as part of an ongoing investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
Officers were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. March 1 to a home on Monks Street to serve a warrant. A man was arrested and taken into custody. Officer Whitsell.
At 6:28 a.m. March 2, officers with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Greene County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at a home in Springfield regarding possible sexual exploitation of children. Items capable of storing digital media were seized as evidence and the investigation in ongoing. Detective Neuschwander.
A man reported at 9:16 a.m. March 2 he received a package from Amazon that he didn't order and later received a charge on his credit card for the order. The incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
Officers were dispatched at 11:51 a.m. March 2 to a home on Monks Street regarding a well-being check. A man was found to be extremely intoxicated and lethargic. He was transported to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
An employee of Shoe Sensation reported at 1:59 p.m. March 2 a man entered the store, selected shoes and put them on, then left without paying for them. The case is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
At 4:42 p.m. March 2, Cpl. Shannon Sisney was dispatched to a location on Halstead Street regarding a possible domestic disturbance occurring in a moving vehicle. The vehicle was located and it was discovered the altercation was verbal only, according to the involved parties. No charges at time of report.
At 10:10 p.m. March 2, property found on Preacher Roe Boulevard was turned in at the police station. It was entered into evidence for safekeeping. Officer McKemie.
A traffic stop was conducted at at 9:37 p.m. March 2 on Davis Street. A man was arrested on a charge of possession of an illegal weapon and released. A report will be forwarded to county prosecutors for review. Sgt. Kyle Parrish.
At 12:05 a.m. March 3, a traffic stop was conducted on Porter Wagoner Boulevard, and a driver was ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
At 1:25 a.m. March 3, officers were dispatched to Ozarks Healthcare regarding a man in a vehicle who was refusing to submit to a 96-hour hold for treatment. The man fled the scene and later resisted arrest by attempting to bite and kick officers before being restrained and admitted to the hospital for treatment. Cpl. Wichowski.
At 10:48 a.m. March 3, someone reported the theft of items from a location on Kentucky Avenue. A suspect has not been identified and the case is under investigation. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
At 11:10 a.m. March 3, Officer Murrell responded to Galloway Creek Park and Ozarko Tire regarding damaged done to Pepsi machines while someone was trying to gain access to the inside of the machines. A report was filed for property damage.
A man reported at 11:43 a.m. March 3 there had been a possible sexual offense involving his underage daughter. The incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
At 2:30 p.m. March 3, a woman reported the theft of medication from a location on Kentucky Avenue. A statement was taken from the Oregon County Sheriff's Department regarding the incident and the case is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
